Sci-Tech

WATCH | Chatting to bots, understanding whales

15 May 2024 - 08:21 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

OpenAI's new GPT-4o model can teach maths, crack jokes.  

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has released a new AI model called GPT-4o, capable of realistic voice conversation and able to interact across text and image, its latest move to stay ahead in a race to dominate the emerging technology.  

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘It’s business as usual’: BHF to medical scheme members before NHI signing South Africa
  2. Three in court for 'illegally' investing municipal funds in VBS Mutual Bank South Africa
  3. 'Emergency incident at OR Tambo responded to efficiently and effectively': Acsa South Africa
  4. Two decomposed bodies found in Pretoria lift shaft South Africa
  5. Bellville residents angry as woman raped, robbed on inDrive horror ride South Africa

Latest Videos

'In 24 hours you must sleep with your doors open': Cele orders police to rid ...
Joshlin Smith's mom and co-accused appear in court