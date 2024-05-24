Sci-Tech

WATCH | Would you try this beer made from sewage water?

24 May 2024 - 11:36 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you give this beer a try after finding out it's made of sewage water?

This is the Reuse Brew, a beer engineered in Germany and made from wastewater.

Its brewers say the drink is perfectly safe, tastes good and offers a sustainable solution to beer-making.

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Defence lawyer says alleged gunman was not around when Meyiwa was shot South Africa
  2. Dudu Myeni, Mathenjwa corruption case postponed to November South Africa
  3. Pathologists say businessman Theo Mphosi was poisoned South Africa
  4. Joburg’s Small Street gets CCTV cameras, amaPanyaza on the ground South Africa
  5. Limbless but limitless: Three-year-old inspires SA with her determination South Africa

Latest Videos

Harith founder Tshepo Mahloele on the importance of infrastructure for Africa's ...
‘Sundowns will win league again next season’: Sundowns legend Surprise Moriri | ...