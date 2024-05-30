Sci-Tech

Four arrested in sprawling European sting on malware network

30 May 2024 - 08:15 By Rachel More
Carried out between May 27 and 29, Europol called it “the largest ever operation against botnets, which play a major role in the deployment of ransomware". Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/zzzz17

Four people have been arrested and more than 100 internet servers taken down or disrupted in an internationally co-ordinated operation targeting the cyber infrastructure used for malware, the EU's Europol law enforcement agency said on Thursday.

Carried out between May 27 and 29, Europol called it “the largest ever operation against botnets, which play a major role in the deployment of ransomware”.

The sting, dubbed Operation Endgame, was initiated and led by France, Germany and the Netherlands. It involved a number of other countries, including Britain, the US and Ukraine, Europol said in a statement.

“With the largest international cyber police operation to date, law enforcement authorities have dealt a significant blow to the cybercrime scene,” Martina Link, vice-president of Germany's federal criminal police office, said in a separate statement.

The arrests were made in Armenia and Ukraine, it said, adding that more than 2,000 domains were now under the control of law enforcement.

Malware allows cybercriminals to secretly connect to peoples' computers for malicious purposes.

One of the main suspects earned at least €69m (R1.38bn) in cryptocurrency by renting out criminal infrastructure sites to deploy ransomware, according to investigators.

Reuters

