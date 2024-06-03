Sci-Tech

El Nino weather pattern likely to swing back to La Nina this year: UN weather agency

03 June 2024 - 11:30 By Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
WMO said there was a 60% chance that La Nina conditions would take hold between July to September, and a 70% chance of them occurring between August and November.
WMO said there was a 60% chance that La Nina conditions would take hold between July to September, and a 70% chance of them occurring between August and November.
Image: Callum Lamond/via REUTERS/ File photo

The El Nino weather pattern that can cause extreme events such as wildfires and tropical cyclones is forecast to swing back into generally cooler La Nina conditions later this year, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Monday.

El Nino is a naturally occurring warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific, while La Nina is characterised by cold ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific region and is linked to floods and drought.

WMO said there was a 60% chance that La Nina conditions would take hold between July to September, and a 70% chance of them occurring between August and November.

“The end of El Nino does not mean a pause in long-term climate change as our planet will continue to warm due to heat-trapping greenhouse gases,” said WMO Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett.

“Exceptionally high sea surface temperatures will continue to play an important role during the next months.”

The past nine years have been the warmest on record despite the cooling effect of La Nina that spanned from 2020 to early 2023, according to WMO.

Reuters

READ MORE:

'They've got more problems in the city': East London skipper loses yacht but escapes harm in flood chaos

But owner considers himself lucky — others had it worse
News
19 hours ago

Waterborne illness now threaten flood-ravaged southern Brazil

Waterborne diseases are now a risk in Brazil's southernmost state, authorities say, as residents begin to return to flooded homes and clean up after ...
News
3 days ago

‘Cape of Storms’: climate researchers explain recent extreme weather in the province

Extreme rains in December 2022 in isolated parts of the Western Cape were the heaviest since at least 1979, leading to flooded roads and landslides
News
3 days ago

Forty-seven dead in heavy rain, floods in northern Afghanistan

At least 47 people have died after continued heavy rain and flooding in northern Afghanistan, an official said on Sunday, a day after a similar ...
News
2 weeks ago

Death toll from Kenya floods rises to 228

The number of people killed by flooding and other impacts of the heavy rains battering Kenya has risen to 228, the interior ministry said on Sunday.
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. KZN man strikes Powerball jackpot on second try with same numbers — bagging ... South Africa
  2. Motorists can look forward to lower fuel prices in June, says AA news
  3. Severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Western Cape, Namaqua South Africa
  4. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  5. Baby girl dies and several missing in Eastern Cape floods South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...