Be proactive: use cutting-edge tech to safeguard your fleets and drivers

The post-Covid increase in e-commerce activities has fuelled an even greater reliance on the country’s road transportation network. While roads facilitate fast and efficient delivery of goods, having larger volumes of medium and heavy-duty vehicles on roads and national highways, off the back of the significant deterioration of SA's railway infrastructure, comes with its fair share of risks.

Many of the country’s major roads are in a poor state and have deteriorated significantly over the past few years due to inadequate maintenance. Not only does the decline of our roads cause delays and disruption but also leads to more vehicular wear-and-tear and ultimately, more breakdowns and potential for accidents.

Fortunately, companies now have a range of technological tools at their disposal that can assist in safeguarding fleets and drivers. There are several telematic solutions on the market that can monitor driver behaviour by tracking driver speed, routes taken and other key metrics.

Eyes on the road: Tracker AI Dashcam

Road accidents are an unfortunate reality and while various factors may contribute, in most instances human error is involved. Tracker uses aggregated data analytics and insights to develop technology that delivers services focused on proactively optimising fleet logistics and driver safety.

Using the latest in edge computing technology, which involves proximity between business applications and data sources for faster insights and improved response times, Tracker AI Dashcam is an integrated, artificially intelligent, dual-camera device that faces both the road and the driver and can recognise event triggers such as speeding and accidents, as well as driver fatigue and distraction.

Information is uploaded to a secure online cloud-based portal, giving fleet managers and drivers real-time alerts, supported by both a live look-in service, as well as video footage. This selective notification system ensures that fleet managers can prioritise and address the most significant events promptly. The footage captured by these dash cameras significantly enhances the business’s ability to protect its drivers, fleet, cargo and logistics operations against risks on the road.