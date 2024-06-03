Humanoid robot Captcha answered questions and teased attendees at an artificial intelligence summit in Geneva.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | This robot likes to make fun of humans
Humanoid robot Captcha answered questions and teased attendees at an artificial intelligence summit in Geneva.
READ MORE:
Carmaker Chery creates a humanoid robot to look after your children
No muddling along when meddling like Mendel
WATCH | Meet 'PIBOT,' the robot who can fly planes
Artemis, a soccer-playing humanoid robot, is ready for the pitch
It's so meta: Ai-Da loves Aldous Huxley but is in fact the brave new world itself
‘Although not alive, I can create art’, robot Ai-Da tells UK lawmakers
Tesla's robot waves but can't walk, yet. Musk plans to make millions of them
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos