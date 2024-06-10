Sci-Tech

Nokia CEO makes world's first 'immersive' phone call

10 June 2024 - 11:55 By Supantha Mukherjee
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark made a phone call using a new technology called 'immersive audio and video' that improves the quality of a call with three-dimensional sound, making interactions more lifelike.
Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark made a phone call using a new technology called 'immersive audio and video' that improves the quality of a call with three-dimensional sound, making interactions more lifelike.
Image: Reuters/Baz Ratner

Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark made a phone call using a new technology called “immersive audio and video” that improves the quality of a call with three-dimensional sound, making interactions more lifelike, the company said on Monday.

“We have demonstrated the future of voice calls,” said Lundmark, who was also present in the room when the first 2G call was made in 1991.

Smartphone calls are monophonic which compresses audio elements together and sound flatter and less detailed, but the new technology will bring 3D audio where a caller will hear everything as if they were there with the other person.

“It is the biggest leap forward in the live voice calling experience since the introduction of monophonic telephony audio used in smartphones and PCs today,” said Jenni Lukander, president of Nokia Technologies.

The call was held with Stefan Lindström, Finland's ambassador of digitalisation and new technologies.

“This is now becoming standardised ... so the network providers, chipset manufacturers, handset manufacturers can begin to implement it in their products,” Lukander said.

Nokia made the call using a normal smartphone over a public 5G network.

Apart from person to person immersive calls, this can be used in conference calls where voices of participants can be separated based on their spatial locations, said Jyri Huopaniemi, head of audio research at Nokia Technologies.

Most smartphones have at least two microphones with which this technology can be implemented by transmitting in real time the spatial characteristics of a call, the executives said.

The technology is part of the upcoming 5G advanced standard and Nokia aims to get licensing opportunities with the technology which is likely to take a few years to be widely available.

Reuters

MORE:

MTN building private networks for firms in mining, ports industries

MTN South Africa is building private networks for big companies in the mining and ports industries to offer dedicated capacity and guaranteed ...
Business Times
1 year ago

Industry must lead as SA phases out 2G and 3G

South Africa’s mobile network operators (MNOs) are powering up their network capabilities as they phase out legacy 2G and 3G fort more advanced 4G ...
Business Times
1 month ago

MTN SA Ambitious 2025 plan on track

MTN South Africa is on track to meet most of its ambitious plans for 2025 but warns that it might fall short in its revenue contribution targets for ...
Business Times
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'Sardine frenzy' hits KZN as 'Greatest Shoal on Earth' arrives on south coast South Africa
  2. City Power imposes measures, including load reduction, in Joburg to reduce ... South Africa
  3. New tobacco laws may worsen illicit trade, global conference hears South Africa
  4. Farm Yard project promises to 'bring good nutrition back' to townships South Africa
  5. WATCH | Protection against spiking introduced by Pretoria armouring company news

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...