WATCH | Amputee turtles fitted with GPS devices and released

10 June 2024 - 11:20 By Reuters
These loggerhead turtles each had a fin amputated due to damage from ocean rubbish. Now they're being released back into the wild, fitted with GPS devices to monitor their progress.

