Sci-Tech

What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

24 June 2024 - 13:36 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Eli Lilly's drug Mounjaro and Novo Nordisk's rival medicine Ozempic are being studied to see whether they can improve health in other ways. File photo.
Eli Lilly's drug Mounjaro and Novo Nordisk's rival medicine Ozempic are being studied to see whether they can improve health in other ways. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/George Frey

Eli Lilly's blockbuster diabetes drug Mounjaro and weight-loss therapy Zepbound, as well as Novo Nordisk's rival medicines Ozempic and Wegovy, are being studied to see whether they can improve health in other ways.

Zepbound helped resolve moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnoea in up to 52% of patients in two late-stage trials, Lilly said on Friday.

There are other conditions obesity treatments are being tested against:

Alcohol addiction

A study by the University of Copenhagen's Psychiatric Centre Rigshospitalet is investigating whether semaglutide, sold as Novo's Wegovy and Ozempic, can help reduce alcohol intake in 108 patients diagnosed with alcohol use disorder and obesity.

Alzheimer's disease

Novo Nordisk has begun a trial testing semaglutide in patients with early Alzheimer's disease. The study, which will enrol 1,840 patients, could reach primary completion as early as 2025.

Cardiovascular disease

Eli Lilly is testing tirzepatide, sold as Mounjaro and Zepbound, for patients with heart failure and obesity. Lilly plans to enrol about 700 people in the study, which is expected to be completed by July 2024.

Ozempic: how weight-loss drug turns women into baby-making machines

While the drug has received praise, using it comes with risks, experts warn
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Researchers at the Chinese University of Hong Kong are testing Novo's semaglutide along with mechanical removal of clots in patients with strokes caused by the blockage of large blood vessels to the brain. The approach will be compared with standard therapy. The mid-stage study aims to recruit about 140 patients.

Chronic kidney disease

Novo's Ozempic delayed the progression of chronic kidney disease in diabetes patients, cutting the risk of death from that and major cardiac events by 24%. That was, however, below investor expectations.

Lilly's tirzepatide is being evaluated in a mid-stage study of chronic kidney disease in patients with obesity. Lilly plans to enrol up to 140 participants.

Liver disease

Novo is testing semaglutide in a late-stage trial of patients with a common type of fatty liver disease called non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (Nash). The study is expected to enrol about 1,200 patients.

Lilly's tirzepatide helped up to 74% of patients achieve absence of the disease with no worsening of liver scarring at 52 weeks, compared with 13% of patients on placebo, in a mid-stage trial for the fatty liver disease formerly known as Nash and now called metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, or Mash.

Neurological disorders

Researchers at the Danish Headache Center are testing semaglutide along with a very low calorie diet as a treatment for new-onset idiopathic intracranial hypertension, a condition associated with obesity in which blood pressure inside the head rises. The study aims to recruit about 50 patients and wrap up as early as 2025.

Sleep apnoea

Zepbound helped resolve moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnoea in up to 52% of patients in two late-stage trials, which included people who use respiratory devices that help keep their airways open while they sleep, as well as people who do not use such devices.

READ MORE:

India pharma companies develop versions of Wegovy to get in on weight-loss windfall

Indian drugmakers aiming to grab a slice of the burgeoning weight-loss treatment sales pie, both at home and abroad, have begun developing their own ...
News
4 months ago

Wegovy, Ozempic not linked to increase in suicidal thoughts, US study finds

A large US study found no evidence that taking Novo Nordisk's Ozempic or Wegovy is tied to an increase in suicidal thoughts, researchers reported on ...
News
5 months ago

The skinny on Ozempic: Why it can help with weight loss but not for everyone

Nomathemba Chandiwana, 39, has lost about 9kg twice in the past five years.
Lifestyle
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. IEC commissioner's alleged scheme: How Nomsa Masuku allegedly defrauded ... South Africa
  2. BMW driver who allegedly knocked down six pedestrians due in court South Africa
  3. Probe launched after cops caught ‘slapping, kicking’ man in Tongaat South Africa
  4. 'We will respond': Thoko Didiza on EFF's new bid to impeach Ramaphosa South Africa
  5. Passenger dies at King Shaka International Airport after 'struggling to breathe' South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...