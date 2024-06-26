Mother-daughter duo recoding the status quo in the tech industry
Initiatives such as the Huawei Graduate Programme are empowering women to chart their own paths in a traditionally male-dominated sector
26 June 2024 - 08:51
Sponsored
A passion for technology runs across generations in the Mtonga household. Tina Mtonga, a former Huawei Graduate Programme participant, now a full-time employee, credits her mother's mentorship and advice for her successful entry into the technology sector. Without it, she believes, she would have ended up in another field...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.