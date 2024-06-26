Sci-Tech

Mother-daughter duo recoding the status quo in the tech industry

Initiatives such as the Huawei Graduate Programme are empowering women to chart their own paths in a traditionally male-dominated sector

26 June 2024 - 08:51
Sponsored

A passion for technology runs across generations in the Mtonga household. Tina Mtonga, a former Huawei Graduate Programme participant, now a full-time employee, credits her mother's mentorship and advice for her successful entry into the technology sector. Without it, she believes, she would have ended up in another field...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Parts of Joburg will stay dry as Rand Water continues five-week upgrades South Africa
  2. Lauren Dickason sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment for daughters' murders South Africa
  3. Three life terms for Gauteng woman for killing her two boyfriends and son South Africa
  4. Woman shot dead on Metrobus in Roodepoort South Africa
  5. Doctors driving from London to Cape Town make it in three months South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...