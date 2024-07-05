Sci-Tech

WATCH | Scottish students get up close with AI robot

05 July 2024 - 13:32 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Students in Scotland are getting the chance to go face-to-face with Ameca, a humanoid robot developed by UK-based Engineered Arts, in an initiative to help children get up close and personal with the future of robotics.

READ MORE:

Meet Erica, she’s having a laugh. Robots paint, then laugh, what’s next?

More than 80% of the time Erica responded correctly with a chuckle or laughing out loud
Science
1 year ago

How to get ready for 4IR

The new technologies of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) have changed the way we work, so it is important to learn new skills to ensure you ...
Business Times
2 weeks ago

AI — it's open season on humanity

Everything is now programmed into an algorithm that's rapidly evolving past anything you thought you knew
Lifestyle
1 month ago

2022: Prepare for a brave new metaworld

Bots that turn Dante into their own poetry and avatars that misbehave. Nadine Dreyer and Sue de Groot look at what to expect in 2022 and beyond
Opinion & Analysis
2 years ago

SA designer Haroun Hansrot to kit out fashion-forward humanoid Sophia

International chef Gordon Ramsay is perhaps the most famous human to have donned a creation by Durban designer Haroun Hansrot.
Lifestyle
4 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'There was no security breach' — Standard Bank after Comrades winner Gerda ... South Africa
  2. US students on isiZulu course granted audience with King Misuzulu News
  3. No renovations or new houses for cabinet: DA public works minister Politics
  4. 'Beat me and kill me': 19-year-old assaulting grandmother arrested after video ... South Africa
  5. Another kidnapped Portuguese businessman rescued, 5 arrests at Nancefield hostel South Africa

Latest Videos

From conscientiously to divulging state secrets: Funny moments at swearing-in ...
Gwarube vows to eliminate pit toilets and overhaul the basic education system