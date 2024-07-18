Net Nine Nine provides free fibre internet to SA schools
The company is on a mission to help bridge Mzansi's digital divide by connecting thousands of learners to the internet and all the opportunities it provides
Net Nine Nine, one of SA’s fastest growing fibre internet companies, aims to empower underdeveloped communities across the country. With the third school term in full swing, it is continuing its drive to connect qualifying township schools with free high-speed internet, allowing access to quality digital learning and, in doing so, opening a world of opportunities for learners.
The global shift towards online learning is a reality, but SA's digital divide means many learners in previously-disadvantaged and underserved areas are unable to align with their peers due to a lack of facilities, worsened by a lack of funding and expensive data prices.
Net Nine Nine has noted that many schools have reserved classrooms for computer centres, but these are often rendered useless by no internet connection, with donated tablets lying unused in the principal’s office. Net Nine Nine has been inundated with requests from principals and governing bodies seeking help — and it's committed to doing so.
Some schools connected by Net Nine Nine
• Mandisa Shiceka School of Specialisation
• Kagiso Senior Secondary School
• Mosupatsela Secondary School
• Isiqalo Primary School
• TM Letlhake Secondary School
• Ipeleng Primary School
• Kgothalang Secondary School
• Kwa-Guqa Primary School
• Itumeleng Lsen School
• Thushanang Primary School
• Kgola-Thuto Secondary School
• Thotagauta Secondary School
• Lephola Secondary School
• Nelson Ngubeni School
• DM Motsaosele Secondary School
• Seatile Primary School
• Teto High School
• Thembekile Primary School
• Lebogang Secondary School
• Dirisanang Primary School
• Bachana Mokwena Primary School
The company's target is to connect at least 100 schools in each province where its network infrastructure has already been rolled out. More than 21 schools in Gauteng and the Free State have already been provided with free 1 Gig fibre internet, and it's now expanding its connectivity drive to include Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and the North West.
Net Nine Nine founders, CEO Albert Oosthuysen and chief of staff Nicholas Thipe, have invested hundreds of thousands in ensuring black excellence becomes a reality by equipping South Africans with the tools they need to unlock the world of opportunities that internet connectivity provides — and they hope to inspire others to do the same.
“Net Nine Nine has uplifted many South African communities, welcoming them into the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) by connecting [them] with unlimited access to great opportunities,” says Thipe.
Many people are now enjoying the fastest internet service, with the latest installations being in Mandela Village, Rens Town and Ga-Rankuwa in Gauteng and Kwa-Guqa in Mpumalanga, says Thipe, adding that Net Nine Nine recently opened a new store in Hammaskraal.
Just a decade ago, unlimited internet access was just a pipe dream for many South Africans but, thanks to Net Nine Nine, today it is a reality for an increasing number of customers and learners around the country.
Get connected with Net Nine Nine
Net Nine Nine offers affordable fibre internet packages providing high-speed, stable connectivity that's unaffected by weather conditions or distance.
Visit the company's website or contact its customer service centre on 087 245 0099 to get connected.
This article was sponsored by Net Nine Nine.