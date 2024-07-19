Crowdstrike says it has deployed a fix for issue causing global tech outage

Cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike has deployed a fix for an issue that triggered a major tech outage that affected industries ranging from airlines to banking and healthcare worldwide, the company's CEO said on Friday.
Microsoft said separately it had fixed the underlying cause for the outage of its 365 apps and services including Teams and OneDrive, but residual impact was affecting some services.
"This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified and isolated and a fix has been deployed," Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz said in a post on social media platform X.
The issue stemmed from a defect found in a single content update for Microsoft Windows hosts, Kurtz said.
Mac and Linux hosts were not impacted by the issue, he said.
Image: REUTERS/Bing Guan
Global cyber outage grounds flights, hits media, banks, telecoms
A massive IT outage was disrupting operations at companies across many industries on Friday, with major airlines halting flights, some broadcasters off-air and sectors ranging from banking to healthcare hit by system problems.
Crowdstrike's "Falcon Sensor" software was causing Microsoft Windows to crash and display a blue screen, known the "blue screen of death", according to an alert sent by Crowdstrike earlier to its clients and reviewed by Reuters.
The travel industry was among the hardest hit with airports around the world reporting delays and issues with their system network, while banks and financial institutions from Australia and India to South Africa warned clients about disruptions to their services.
