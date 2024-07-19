Cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike is working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Microsoft Windows hosts, the company's CEO said on Friday during an ongoing major global tech outage.
“This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified and isolated and a fix has been deployed,” George Kurtz said in a post on social media platform X, adding Mac and Linux hosts were not impacted by the issue.
Companies across several industries, including airlines, banking and media, took a hit to their operations after the global tech outage.
Reuters
Crowdstrike says it is working with customers impacted by outage
Image: @DLPREPORT/via REUTERS
