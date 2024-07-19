Sci-Tech

Global cyber outage grounds flights, hits media, banks, telecoms

19 July 2024 - 10:58 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Major US airlines ordered ground stops on Friday citing communications issues, while other carriers, media companies, banks and telecoms firms around the world also reported system outages were disrupting their operations. Stock photo.
Major US airlines ordered ground stops on Friday citing communications issues, while other carriers, media companies, banks and telecoms firms around the world also reported system outages were disrupting their operations. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/pitinan

Major US airlines ordered ground stops on Friday citing communications issues, while other carriers, media companies, banks and telecoms firms around the world also reported system outages were disrupting their operations.

American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines and Allegiant Air grounded flights less than an hour after Microsoft said it resolved its cloud services outage that affected several low-cost carriers.

It was not immediately clear whether the call to keep flights from taking off were related to the earlier Microsoft cloud outage.

In Australia, media, banks and telecoms companies suffered outages, which the government said appears to be linked to an issue at global cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike.

Crowdsourced website Downdetector showed outages at several banks and telecoms companies.

eNCA plays reruns as crashes on Microsoft’s Windows operating system spread to SA

Crashes on Microsoft's Windows operating system globally have spread to South Africa, affecting broadcaster eNCA and Capitec Bank.
News
1 hour ago

Crowdstrike ran a recorded phone message on Friday when Reuters contacted its technical support saying it was aware of reports of crashes on Microsoft's Windows operating system relating to its Falcon sensor, without mentioning Australia.

There was no information to suggest the outage was a cyber security incident, the office of Australia's National Cyber Security Co-ordinator Michelle McGuinness said in a post on X.

The outages rippled far and wide, with Spain reporting a “computer incident” at all its airports, while Ryanair, Europe’s largest airline by passenger numbers, warned passengers of potential disruptions which it said would affect “all airlines operating across the network,” though it did not specify the nature of the disruptions.

AWS cloud service provider said it was “investigating reports of connectivity issues to Windows EC2 instances and Workspaces within AWS”.

It was not immediately clear whether all reported outages were linked to Crowdstrike problems or there were other issues at play.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Capitec offline, ATMs and online services not working

Capitec customers were left in the lurch on Friday morning as the bank experienced nationwide technical issues with ATMs and online transactions not ...
News
2 hours ago

Low-cost airlines in US ground flights citing 'major Microsoft technical outage'

Major US carriers including American Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Airlines issued ground stops on Friday morning citing communication issues.
News
2 hours ago

Torrential rains flood Toronto, causing power outages, traffic disruption

Torrential rain on Tuesday triggered flash flooding in parts of Toronto, Canada's financial centre, causing power outages, disrupting traffic and ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sars condemns attack on advocate working for revenue service South Africa
  2. Drawing with candle smoke, teen Sphesihle Hlatswayo turns tissue paper into ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Inmate bragging about 'nice life, no rent' in video sent to 'get jail ... South Africa
  4. R112m in payments to unqualified NSFAS beneficiaries to be paid back South Africa
  5. Former VBS CFO Phillip Truter's release on parole causes a stir South Africa

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest