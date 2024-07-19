Low-cost airlines in US ground flights citing 'major Microsoft technical outage'

US secretary of transportation Pete Buttigieg said the department was monitoring the flight cancellation and delay issues at Frontier, adding the agency will hold the company and all other airlines “to their responsibilities to meet the needs of passengers”.
“The Allegiant website is currently unavailable due to the Microsoft Azure issue,” Nevada-based Allegiant told CNN. Allegiant did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Frontier cancelled 147 flights on Thursday and delayed 212 others, according to data tracker FlightAware; 45% of Allegiant aircraft were delayed, while Sun Country delayed 23% of flights, the data showed. The companies did not give details on the number of flights affected.
Microsoft said a subset of its customers experienced issues with multiple Azure services in the Central US region.
Azure is a cloud computing platform that provides services for building, deploying and managing applications and services.
Separately, Microsoft said it was investigating an issue affecting various Microsoft 365 apps and services.
Major US carriers including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines issued ground stops on Friday morning citing communication issues, less than an hour after Microsoft resolved its cloud services outage that affected several low-cost carriers.
It was not immediately clear whether the call to keep flights from taking off were related to the earlier Microsoft cloud outage. Apart from American and Delta, UAL and Allegiant Air also grounded flights.
The Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Low-cost carriers Frontier Airlines, a unit of Frontier Group Holdings, Allegiant and Sun Country earlier reported outages that affected operations. Frontier said late on Thursday it was resuming normal operations and the ground stop had been lifted.
Frontier said earlier a “major Microsoft technical outage” hit its operations temporarily, while Sun Country said a third-party vendor affected its booking and check-in facilities, without naming the company.
