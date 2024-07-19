Sci-Tech

Low-cost airlines in US ground flights citing 'major Microsoft technical outage'

19 July 2024 - 09:45 By Maria Ponnezhath and Shivani Tanna
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Major US carriers including American Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Airlines issued ground stops on Friday morning citing communication issues. Stock photo.
Major US carriers including American Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Airlines issued ground stops on Friday morning citing communication issues. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/TRANIKOV STUDIO

Major US carriers including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines issued ground stops on Friday morning citing communication issues, less than an hour after Microsoft resolved its cloud services outage that affected several low-cost carriers.

It was not immediately clear whether the call to keep flights from taking off were related to the earlier Microsoft cloud outage. Apart from American and Delta, UAL and Allegiant Air also grounded flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Low-cost carriers Frontier Airlines, a unit of Frontier Group Holdings, Allegiant and Sun Country earlier reported outages that affected operations. Frontier said late on Thursday it was resuming normal operations and the ground stop had been lifted.

Frontier said earlier a “major Microsoft technical outage” hit its operations temporarily, while Sun Country said a third-party vendor affected its booking and check-in facilities, without naming the company.

Capitec offline, ATMs and online services not working

Capitec customers were left in the lurch on Friday morning as the bank experienced nationwide technical issues with ATMs and online transactions not ...
News
2 hours ago

US secretary of transportation Pete Buttigieg said the department was monitoring the flight cancellation and delay issues at Frontier, adding the agency will hold the company and all other airlines “to their responsibilities to meet the needs of passengers”.

“The Allegiant website is currently unavailable due to the Microsoft Azure issue,” Nevada-based Allegiant told CNN. Allegiant did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Frontier cancelled 147 flights on Thursday and delayed 212 others, according to data tracker FlightAware; 45% of Allegiant aircraft were delayed, while Sun Country delayed 23% of flights, the data showed. The companies did not give details on the number of flights affected.

Microsoft said a subset of its customers experienced issues with multiple Azure services in the Central US region.

Azure is a cloud computing platform that provides services for building, deploying and managing applications and services.

Separately, Microsoft said it was investigating an issue affecting various Microsoft 365 apps and services.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Boeing to plead guilty to fraud in probe of fatal 737 MAX crashes

Boeing has agreed to plead guilty to a criminal fraud conspiracy charge and pay a fine of $243.6m to resolve a US justice department investigation ...
News
1 week ago

US imposes penalties on Lufthansa, KLM, SAA for delayed Covid-19 refunds

The US transportation department has imposed $2.5m (R46.84m) in civil penalties against Lufthansa, Air France unit KLM Royal Dutch Airways and SAA.
News
1 month ago

After Singapore Airlines turbulence accident, flight crews urge buckling up

Buckle up. That is the message from flight attendants and pilots after the severe turbulence encountered by a Singapore Airlines flight on Tuesday ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sars condemns attack on advocate working for revenue service South Africa
  2. Drawing with candle smoke, teen Sphesihle Hlatswayo turns tissue paper into ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Inmate bragging about 'nice life, no rent' in video sent to 'get jail ... South Africa
  4. R112m in payments to unqualified NSFAS beneficiaries to be paid back South Africa
  5. Former VBS CFO Phillip Truter's release on parole causes a stir South Africa

Latest Videos

'More food will be exempt from VAT, fuel levy to be looked at' -Ramaphosa
Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest