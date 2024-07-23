Sci-Tech

US congressional panel calls on CrowdStrike CEO to testify on outage

23 July 2024 - 09:39 By Kanishka Singh
The US House of Representatives homeland security committee has sent a letter to CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz asking him to testify on last week's global tech outage.
WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

CrowdStrike's glitchy update to its security software crashed computers powered by Microsoft's Windows operating system on Friday, disrupting internet services across the globe and affecting a broad swath of industries, including airlines, banking and healthcare. Microsoft said on Saturday about 8.5-million Windows devices were affected.

Services across industries gradually came back online later on Friday but companies were dealing with backlogs, delays, cancelled flights and other issues, raising questions on how to avoid such a situation in the future and whether such critical software should remain in the hands of a few companies.

KEY QUOTES

“While we appreciate CrowdStrike's response and co-ordination with stakeholders, we cannot ignore the magnitude of this incident, which some have claimed is the largest IT outage in history,” the congressional panel wrote in its letter to Kurtz dated Monday. The letter was reported first by the Washington Post.

“CrowdStrike is actively in contact with relevant congressional committees. Briefings and other engagement timelines may be disclosed at members' discretion,” a company spokesperson said.

WHAT'S NEXT

The letter urges the CEO to schedule a hearing with a subcommittee of the panel — the subcommittee on cybersecurity and infrastructure protection — by Wednesday.

Reuters

