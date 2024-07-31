Amid this backdrop, Musk shared a US government poster from 2020 in which it listed the Venezuelan president as wanted and facing charges including narco-terrorism, drug trafficking and corruption. Musk's post recorded more than 51-million views.
Elon Musk highlights X’s role amid Venezuelan election turmoil
More than 51-million views of his shared poster
Elon Musk recently asserted that his app X has become the top news platform on the AppStore in Venezuela, offering real-time and unfiltered news during the country’s controversial election.
Musk's comments come as Venezuela is in the spotlight after a controversial presidential election and serious legal challenges against high-ranking officials. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro won a third term with 51% of the vote on Monday.
Musk emphasised the importance of accurate and direct reporting, particularly in a time when traditional media outlets face criticism for their coverage.
“The thing a lot of traditional journalists don't like is they don't like being put on the same platform as the average citizen. They don't like their voice being the same. They're pretty mad about that,” he said in a previous interview with Linda Yaccarino.
Musk advocated for allowing the public to shape narratives and truth rather than relying on editors.
“I think it's very important to elevate citizen journalism. I think it is very important to hear the voice of the people. The actual voice of the people, not the filtered voice of the people,” said Musk.
Maduro wins third term, electoral authority says, contradicting exit polls
Amid this backdrop, Musk shared a US government poster from 2020 in which it listed the Venezuelan president as wanted and facing charges including narco-terrorism, drug trafficking and corruption. Musk's post recorded more than 51-million views.
At least 14 other current and former Venezuelan officials were implicated in the case.
The charges, detailed by former US attorney general William Barr and other officials, accused Maduro and his associates of running a narcotics operation in collaboration with the Fuerzas Armadas Revolutionaries de Colombia (FARC). The indictment alleged the officials were involved in a scheme to flood the US with cocaine.
“The Venezuelan regime, once led by Nicolás Maduro Moros, remains plagued by criminality and corruption,” said Barr.
“For more than 20 years, Maduro and a number of high-ranking colleagues allegedly conspired with the FARC, causing tonnes of cocaine to enter and devastate American communities.”
The charges included money laundering and the misuse of financial systems to conceal illicit proceeds.
Amid the legal battles, Venezuela is grappling with severe internal strife. Protests erupted nationwide after the July 28 presidential election, with some observers and opposition leaders complaining about the votes being rigged.
The debate continues:
