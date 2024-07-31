WATCH | Trash-sucking vacuum cleaner robot dog hits Italian beach

Researchers in Italy have developed a four-legged answer to the problem of cigarette butts on their local beaches.
VERO is a robot dog that uses AI to identify cigarette butts on the ground and suck them up with vacuum cleaner attachments on each foot.
