WATCH | Trash-sucking vacuum cleaner robot dog hits Italian beach

31 July 2024 - 09:30 By Reuters
Researchers in Italy have developed a four-legged answer to the problem of cigarette butts on their local beaches.

VERO is a robot dog that uses AI to identify cigarette butts on the ground and suck them up with vacuum cleaner attachments on each foot.

