Sci-Tech

Indonesia bans search engine DuckDuckGo on gambling, pornography concerns

02 August 2024 - 13:00 By Stanley Widianto
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Indonesia, with the world's biggest Muslim population, has strict rules that ban the sharing online of content deemed obscene. Social media platform Reddit and video-hosting platform Vimeo are blocked.
Indonesia, with the world's biggest Muslim population, has strict rules that ban the sharing online of content deemed obscene. Social media platform Reddit and video-hosting platform Vimeo are blocked.
Image: 123RF/Nenetus/ File photo

Indonesia said it has banned the privacy-orientated search engine DuckDuckGo, citing concerns that it could be used to access pornography and online gambling websites which are illegal in the country, the communications ministry said on Friday.

Indonesia, with the world's biggest Muslim population, has strict rules that ban the sharing online of content deemed obscene. Social media platform Reddit and video-hosting platform Vimeo are blocked.

Usman Kansong, a communications ministry official, told Reuters that DuckDuckGo had been blocked “because of the many complaints made to us about the rampant online gambling and pornography content in its search results.”

Pennsylvania-based and privately owned DuckDuckGo did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal US business hours.

The ministry did not say how DuckDuckGo differs from other search engines such as Alphabet's Google but on its website, DuckDuckGo said it offered several products intended to “help people protect their online privacy” including the search engine, which it said has been praised by privacy advocates.

Indonesia has vowed to crack down on online gambling in recent months and has banned access to several such websites. Though illegal, government data showed 3 million Indonesians went online to gamble last year, spending an estimated $20 billion, or about 1.5% of GDP.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We have a bathtub and shower inside the house’: Man builds homestead out of ... South Africa
  2. AfriForum's complaint on NSFAS 'corruption' referred to SIU South Africa
  3. From rural KZN to Drake music video: The inspiring journey of Emmanuel Madonsela South Africa
  4. Cellphones worth R5.5m found stashed in ceiling at China Mall: Hawks South Africa
  5. Missing man found alive in stormwater drain, sniffed out by dog South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I hope someone can challenge Sundowns,’ says ex-Bafana midfielder Mpho Makola
Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...