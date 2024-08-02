Scientists at startup Wild Bio are using gene editing to increase the amount of carbon dioxide food crops can suck from the air and sequester in soil.
They say the technology could have the potential to create carbon-neutral crops.
WATCH | Gene editing aims to capture carbon in food crops
