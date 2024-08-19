The year's first supermoon rises over Sydney Opera House.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | Blue Supermoon rises above Sydney Opera House
The year's first supermoon rises over Sydney Opera House.
READ MORE:
WATCH | A rare blue supermoon is seen around the world
Another treat for stargazers with ‘supermoon’ appearance in SA skies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos