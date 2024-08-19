Sci-Tech

WATCH | Blue Supermoon rises above Sydney Opera House

19 August 2024 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

The year's first supermoon rises over Sydney Opera House.

READ MORE:

WATCH | A rare blue supermoon is seen around the world

A rare blue supermoon is seen around the world. The moon is considered a ‘supermoon’ when it reaches the closest point to Earth in its orbit.
News
11 months ago

Another treat for stargazers with ‘supermoon’ appearance in SA skies

This after stunning space images were shared from James Webb Space Telescope.
Lifestyle
2 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cops nab alleged kidnapping and drug syndicate ringleader at OR Tambo airport South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa ‘deeply saddened’ by death of renowned academic Prof Muxe Nkondo South Africa
  3. Off-duty cop among alleged robbers killed during police shoot-out South Africa
  4. Absa’s group CEO Rautenbach ‘retires early’ South Africa
  5. Details emerge of kidnappers who held Munsamy hostage for six months South Africa

Latest Videos

UK riots: Do prisons have the space to jail rioters?
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial I 19 August 2024