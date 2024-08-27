'Space junk' that fell in Eastern Cape was car-size meteorite: scientists

Gibson and his colleagues watch meteorite finds and falls in the country. The last meteor fall in South Africa occurred in Lichtenburg in the North West in 1973.
Scientists from Wits University and Nelson Mandela University (NMU) have identified the streak of bright light seen in the sky over St Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape at the weekend as a meteorite.
Eyewitnesses saw the phenomenon, and some took videos, between 8.30am and 9am on Sunday. The captain of a whale-watching boat also reported seeing objects splashing into the ocean off Cape St Francis.
Prof Roger Gibson from the Wits School of Geosciences said based on scientific assessment, the incident is consistent with a rocky asteroid about the size of a car entering Earth’s atmosphere at high speed.
The meteorite seems to have entered the atmosphere at a relatively low trajectory, breaking up as it burnt.
“Friction with the atmosphere created a spectacular fireball and caused it to break up in flight.
“We have reports that someone has found several fragments of a meteorite near Kirkwood in the Eastern Cape, more than 100km from Cape St Francis. This may indicate an exceptional fall area,” Gibson said.
Gibson and his colleagues watch meteorite finds and falls in the country. The last meteor fall in South Africa occurred in Lichtenburg in the North West in 1973.
Gibson said meteorites are rare and hold deep scientific value as they give a glimpse of the makeup and birth of our solar system, so it is crucial to track, trace and find possible meteorites that may have fallen in the country.
“The way they interact with Earth’s atmosphere is also important as they pose a potential threat,” Gibson said.
According to the Wits School of Geosciences, only 51 meteorites have been documented in South Africa and only 22 meteorite falls have been recorded.
“Like fossils, meteorites are items of national heritage and their sale and trade are regulated by law through the South African Heritage Resources Act.” it said.
Gibson and Wits colleagues Prof Lew Ashwal and Dr Leo Vonopartis, with Dr Carla Dodd from the department of geosciences at NMU, are interested in learning more about Sunday’s meteorite fall and invite anybody who has seen, heard or found anything they may suspect of being related to the meteorite event to contact them.
“Some people heard its sonic boom as far away as Plettenberg Bay — more than 200km from Gqeberha — and others felt ground tremors caused by the sonic boom or saw the meteor. We would be interested to hear from any witnesses of this event,” said Gibson.
He said this is a perfect opportunity for people to become involved in citizen science.
“We want to know what people saw or heard so we can piece together the meteor’s trajectory and also if anyone thinks they have found any meteorite fragments. We would like people to record their perceptions and contact us to tell their stories,” he said.
According to the scientists, to the untrained eye meteorites can look like normal rocks.
However, they should have a smooth, glassy black appearance — called the fusion crust — that is formed from the burning of the meteorite as it enters the atmosphere. Many attract a magnet and the inside of the meteorite will look like a normal rock.
Vonopartis said should pieces of meteorite be found, people should be careful not to destroy or damage them.
“Before you touch it, photograph it on the ground and take several photographs of its environment. Record a GPS pin of where you found it, wrap it into a piece of aluminium foil and place it securely in a zip-lock bag, then contact us to collect it. All of this provides vital scientific information,” said Vonopartis.
