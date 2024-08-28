Sci-Tech

South African digital platforms need testing grounds to speed innovation, report says

28 August 2024 - 09:15 By Nqobile Dludla
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The pace of digital transformation in SA is still relatively slow, while the regulatory environment is still evolving to fully address the complexities of the digital economy. Stock photo.
The pace of digital transformation in SA is still relatively slow, while the regulatory environment is still evolving to fully address the complexities of the digital economy. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/peshkova

South African authorities should introduce regulatory “sandboxes”, or controlled testing grounds, to spur innovation in the country's growing digital platform sector, tech investor Naspers and research firm MISTRA said on Tuesday.

A “sandbox” allows testing of new services in the market, but within a controlled regulatory environment without having to undergo a costly and lengthy full authorisation process first.

In recent years, e-commerce and digital services such as fintech have expanded rapidly across SA to meet soaring demand driven by the pandemic's lockdowns.

But the pace of digital transformation in SA is still relatively slow, while the regulatory environment is still evolving to fully address the complexities of the digital economy, Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, CEO of Naspers SA said at the co-launch of a research report.

Naspers partnered with the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection (MISTRA) on research into digital platform businesses in SA.

Sudan war hits MTN cable rollout

The company is investing $320m (R5.7bn) in an east-to-west infrastructure project that will ultimately link landlocked African countries with an ...
Business Times
3 days ago

The companies said in the report that from a regulatory standpoint, policymakers are grappling with the need to balance innovation and customer protection.

“Regulatory frameworks governing the (digital) platform economy are still evolving, with ongoing debates around issues such as taxation, labour rights, and licensing,” the report found.

Tax loopholes used by foreign online retailers such as Shein and Temu and potential regulatory arbitrage in digital financial services can “create an uneven playing field, potentially disadvantaging both local and incumbent platform,” the report added.

To address challenges in the sector, the report recommended that regulators create “regulatory sandboxes to enable small and fledgling platforms to operate in a controlled environment with concessions that encourage growth and innovation.”

The report also encouraged a collaborative approach between digital companies and regulatory bodies to keep regulations aligned with emerging market trends and innovations.

Other recommendations, including incentives for local producers to sell products on e-commerce platforms and fast-tracking digital infrastructure, could help the sector potentially contribute as much as R91.4bn  to the economy by 2035, the companies said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Meta Platforms strikes geothermal energy deal to power US data centres

Facebook owner Meta Platforms struck a deal to buy geothermal power from Sage Geosystems to supply its US data centres, it said on Monday, as it ...
News
23 hours ago

Africa Data Centres’ Cape Town facility gets huge capacity boost

Three new state-of-the-art data halls mean the centre will now be able to supply an extra 6MW of power to its clients.
Business Times
3 weeks ago

Old-style switchboards a thing of the past as customers demand AI-driven digital communications systems

Remember PBX? If you do, you were probably involved in running a business in the dying days of the last century. Or perhaps you recall waiting ...
Business Times
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'I'm not looking forward to going back': Adetshina on taking a break ... South Africa
  2. ‘Satanic slayings’: calls for closure of Limpopo farm on which two women’s ... South Africa
  3. Your home is most likely to be broken into in June, September and December: ... South Africa
  4. Lucky winner of 2nd-largest Lotto jackpot has come forward to claim their R100m ... South Africa
  5. Elderly couple will now have medical aid after bagging more than R16m lotto ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Bees, fish, farmers imperiled by drought in Mexico | REUTERS
Israeli military says hostage rescued from Gaza tunnel | REUTERS