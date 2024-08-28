Sci-Tech

WATCH | Innovate Africa: AI transforming Africa through language

28 August 2024 - 16:26 By Kieno Kammies
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

When discussing Botlhale AI, an African-born artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, terms such as LLMs (Large Language Models) and generative AI naturally come up.

At its core, this company shows how AI can truly impact the way businesses connect with their customers.

Botlhale empowers African businesses to engage customers in their native languages while also gaining valuable insights.

Co-founder at Innovation City Kieno Kammies had the chance to sit down with co-founder Thapelo Nthite to learn more.

All episodes of Innovate Africa will be published on Arena Holdings platforms

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Big Spotify backer now backing Africa

Hans Otterling spoke to co-founder of Innovation City, Kieno Kammies.
Video & Podcasts
1 week ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Here’s why SA remains investors’ gold

Veteran broadcaster Kieno Kammies' new show 'Innovate Africa' will be published on Arena Holdings platforms.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'I'm not looking forward to going back': Adetshina on taking a break ... South Africa
  2. ‘Satanic slayings’: calls for closure of Limpopo farm on which two women’s ... South Africa
  3. Your home is most likely to be broken into in June, September and December: ... South Africa
  4. Lucky winner of 2nd-largest Lotto jackpot has come forward to claim their R100m ... South Africa
  5. Elderly couple will now have medical aid after bagging more than R16m lotto ... South Africa

Latest Videos

AI Transforming Africa Through Language
Bees, fish, farmers imperiled by drought in Mexico | REUTERS