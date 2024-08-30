NASA will proceed with the undocking of the uncrewed Boeing Starliner capsule not before September 6, the space agency said on Thursday after concluding a review.
Last week, the space agency said its two astronauts who flew to the International Space Station (ISS) in the Starliner in June will return to Earth in a SpaceX vehicle early next year.
Starliner's propulsion system issues were deemed too risky for a crewed return after the capsule experienced a series of glitches in the first 24 hours of its flight to the ISS.
The journey back to Earth for the Starliner is expected to take about six hours from undocking to landing at White Sands Space Harbour in New Mexico, NASA said in a blog post.
Ground teams will remotely guide the spacecraft through necessary manoeuvres for a safe undocking, re-entry and parachute-assisted landing in the southwestern US.
Starliner has previously completed a successful uncrewed entry and landing during two orbital flight tests, the agency said.
Reuters
Boeing's uncrewed Starliner could return by late next week, NASA says
Image: Reuters/Joe Skipper
