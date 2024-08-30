Sci-Tech

South Korea plans mix of sustainable aviation fuel for international flights from 2027

30 August 2024 - 12:15 By Joyce Lee
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
“As the world's No. 1 exporter of aviation fuel, South Korea needs bold policy support to prepare for the SAF market as a promising new growth engine in response to global demand expansion,” they said in a statement.
“As the world's No. 1 exporter of aviation fuel, South Korea needs bold policy support to prepare for the SAF market as a promising new growth engine in response to global demand expansion,” they said in a statement.
Image: 123RF/ byjeng

South Korea said on Friday it aims to ensure all departing international flights use a mix of about 1% of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from 2027.

The step aims to prepare for a carbon offset and reduction scheme that becomes mandatory for members of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) starting from that year, the industry and transport ministries said.

“As the world's No. 1 exporter of aviation fuel, South Korea needs bold policy support to prepare for the SAF market as a promising new growth engine in response to global demand expansion,” they said in a statement.

Six South Korean airlines, including flag carrier Korean Air , have begun, or plan, to mix 1% of SAF in the fuel for a single international route once a week starting from this year, the ministries added.

SAF, an alternative to petroleum jet fuel, is produced from agricultural and waste feedstocks.

Demand for SAF is expected to grow to 18.35 million tonnes in 2030 from 240,000 tonnes in 2022, the ministries said, citing data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

For the oil refining industry, the government said it is reviewing wider tax breaks for investment in developing SAF, as well as incentives to ease the burden of high SAF production costs in future.

Reuters

subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I've never felt so much pain': pastor loses wife a week after their wedding South Africa
  2. Instalment plan set up for licence disc holders who are in arrears South Africa
  3. Shoot-out in Milnerton: 4 killed, 4 wounded as cops confront gunmen South Africa
  4. No negligence from Sars regarding hijacked taxpayer profiles: Kieswetter South Africa
  5. Johann Rupert overtakes Aliko Dangote as Africa’s richest person News

Latest Videos

We wrap up Women’s Month with Banyana goalkeeper Kaylin Swart and administrator ...
Police Minister Sezo Mchunu, Western Cape premier Alan Winde sign cooperation ...