X global affairs head Nick Pickles resigns

06 September 2024 - 13:25 By Harshita Meenaktshi
The popular social media platform missed a court-imposed deadline to name a legal representative in Brazil, triggering the suspension. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com

X's global affairs head Nick Pickles said on Thursday he is quitting after a decade with the social media company formerly called Twitter.

Pickles, who joined the company in 2014, said he had decided to leave X several months ago and was working with the CEO Linda Yaccarino through the transition.

Twitter Public Policy Director Nick Pickle.
Image: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

“After more than 10 years, tomorrow will be my last day at X. It's been an incredible journey,” he said.

It was not immediately clear what his next plans were, or why he made the decision to quit.

Elon Musk-owned X and Nick Pickles did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside regular business hours.

In June, X's head of business operations, Joe Benarroch left the company, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Pickles had started at X as a senior manager in their London office and was appointed the vice-president of global affairs for X in 2023 after serving in multiple roles, his LinkedIn profile showed.

The Financial Times reported that he was the company's spokesperson in battles with multiple governments, including in Brazil, which said last week it was suspending access to the social network in the country.

The popular social media platform missed a court-imposed deadline to name a legal representative in Brazil, triggering the suspension.

Musk has argued that Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes was trying to enforce unjustified censorship, while the judge has insisted that X needs hate speech regulations.

Reuters

