WATCH | Innovate Africa: School CEO to revolutionise traditional high school

12 September 2024 - 06:11 By Kieno Kammies
Jevron Epstein, CEO of Generation Schools, has a bold vision to make traditional secondary education a thing of the past. He believes pupils should start working towards degrees while still in school.

Generation Schools already allow students to earn undergraduate degrees. The goal is simple, but achieving it presents a few challenges: to give learners a secondary education that enables them to attain a high level of success in the real world.

