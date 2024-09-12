Jevron Epstein, CEO of Generation Schools, has a bold vision to make traditional secondary education a thing of the past. He believes pupils should start working towards degrees while still in school.
Generation Schools already allow students to earn undergraduate degrees. The goal is simple, but achieving it presents a few challenges: to give learners a secondary education that enables them to attain a high level of success in the real world.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Innovate Africa: School CEO to revolutionise traditional high school
Jevron Epstein, CEO of Generation Schools, has a bold vision to make traditional secondary education a thing of the past. He believes pupils should start working towards degrees while still in school.
Generation Schools already allow students to earn undergraduate degrees. The goal is simple, but achieving it presents a few challenges: to give learners a secondary education that enables them to attain a high level of success in the real world.
TimesLIVE
WATCH MORE:
WATCH | Innovate Africa: In conversation with Paystack founder
WATCH | Innovate Africa: AI transforming Africa through language
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Big Spotify backer now backing Africa
WATCH | Innovate Africa: Here’s why SA remains investors’ gold
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos