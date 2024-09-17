Upgrade to the new iPhone 16 at iStore without paying more on your contract

Trade in and get cash back

You can trade in, upgrade and get up to R22,000 cash back in your bank account to spend on whatever you like.

All you need to do is to visit the iStore website, answer a few quick questions about the phone you are trading in to confirm your estimated trade-in value. Then visit your nearest iStore or trade in online for a final inspection to confirm your trade-in evaluation.

Get added value and peace of mind when purchasing a new iPhone

Valued at R1,999, iStore's iCare Plus Extended Warranty is free with every new iPhone purchase.

The extended two-year warranty includes a screen replacement as well as iStore's unique Guaranteed Buy Back. This gives you a guaranteed buy back of up to 60% of your initial purchase value when you trade in your device and upgrade to a new iPhone.

On top of that, you'll get free technical support and training from iStore's team of experts, should you ever need it.

Upgrade to a new iPhone online

iStore's online upgrade service makes it click-and-easy. No matter where you took out your original contract, you can get your new iPhone on Vodacom, MTN or Telkom. Just head over to the iStore website to start the process. As soon as your deal is approved, your new iPhone will be on its way to you, with free same-day courier delivery in major metropolitan areas.

For more information, visit the iStore website.

This article was sponsored by iStore.