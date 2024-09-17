Upgrade to the new iPhone 16 at iStore without paying more on your contract
New device, lower price: here are all the ways iStore makes it easier and more affordable to get your hands on the latest Apple smartphones
With more than 30 retail stores across SA, as well as the option to shop online, iStore is the ideal destination to get your hands on the new iPhone 16. Whether you're upgrading, buying new or are on the lookout for a flexible and affordable contract, it's also your go-to for finding the best iPhone deals.
Let's look at all the ways iStore makes it easier for you to upgrade to a new iPhone:
Upgrade without paying more on your current contract
Thanks to iStore's exclusive contract price freeze, you won’t pay a cent more on your existing contract when you upgrade to the new iPhone 16. In fact, you might even find yourself paying less.
All you need to do is trade in your current iPhone to enjoy a significant saving, while carrying on with the same contract. It's a great way to beat inflation and get the very latest iPhone in your hands.
Trade in and get cash back
You can trade in, upgrade and get up to R22,000 cash back in your bank account to spend on whatever you like.
All you need to do is to visit the iStore website, answer a few quick questions about the phone you are trading in to confirm your estimated trade-in value. Then visit your nearest iStore or trade in online for a final inspection to confirm your trade-in evaluation.
Get added value and peace of mind when purchasing a new iPhone
Valued at R1,999, iStore's iCare Plus Extended Warranty is free with every new iPhone purchase.
The extended two-year warranty includes a screen replacement as well as iStore's unique Guaranteed Buy Back. This gives you a guaranteed buy back of up to 60% of your initial purchase value when you trade in your device and upgrade to a new iPhone.
On top of that, you'll get free technical support and training from iStore's team of experts, should you ever need it.
Upgrade to a new iPhone online
iStore's online upgrade service makes it click-and-easy. No matter where you took out your original contract, you can get your new iPhone on Vodacom, MTN or Telkom. Just head over to the iStore website to start the process. As soon as your deal is approved, your new iPhone will be on its way to you, with free same-day courier delivery in major metropolitan areas.
For more information, visit the iStore website.
This article was sponsored by iStore.