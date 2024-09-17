Sci-Tech

Upgrade to the new iPhone 16 at iStore without paying more on your contract

New device, lower price: here are all the ways iStore makes it easier and more affordable to get your hands on the latest Apple smartphones

17 September 2024 - 09:13
Sponsored
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Available from September 20 2024, the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus come in a choice of colours - black, white, pink, teal and ultramarine. Pre-order yours now at iStore.
Available from September 20 2024, the new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus come in a choice of colours - black, white, pink, teal and ultramarine. Pre-order yours now at iStore.
Image: iStore

With more than 30 retail stores across SA, as well as the option to shop online, iStore is the ideal destination to get your hands on the new iPhone 16. Whether you're upgrading, buying new or are on the lookout for a flexible and affordable contract, it's also your go-to for finding the best iPhone deals. 

Let's look at all the ways iStore makes it easier for you to upgrade to a new iPhone:

Upgrade without paying more on your current contract

Thanks to iStore's exclusive contract price freeze, you won’t pay a cent more on your existing contract when you upgrade to the new iPhone 16. In fact, you might even find yourself paying less.

All you need to do is trade in your current iPhone to enjoy a significant saving, while carrying on with the same contract. It's a great way to beat inflation and get the very latest iPhone in your hands.

The new iPhone 16 Pro.
The new iPhone 16 Pro.
Image: iStore

Trade in and get cash back

You can trade in, upgrade and get up to R22,000 cash back in your bank account to spend on whatever you like.

All you need to do is to visit the iStore website, answer a few quick questions about the phone you are trading in to confirm your estimated trade-in value. Then visit your nearest iStore or trade in online for a final inspection to confirm your trade-in evaluation. 

Get added value and peace of mind when purchasing a new iPhone

Valued at R1,999, iStore's iCare Plus Extended Warranty is free with every new iPhone purchase.

The extended two-year warranty includes a screen replacement as well as iStore's unique Guaranteed Buy Back. This gives you a guaranteed buy back of up to 60% of your initial purchase value when you trade in your device and upgrade to a new iPhone.

On top of that, you'll get free technical support and training from iStore's team of experts, should you ever need it.

Upgrade to a new iPhone online

iStore's online upgrade service makes it click-and-easy. No matter where you took out your original contract, you can get your new iPhone on Vodacom, MTN or Telkom. Just head over to the iStore website to start the process. As soon as your deal is approved, your new iPhone will be on its way to you, with free same-day courier delivery in major metropolitan areas.

For more information, visit the iStore website.

This article was sponsored by iStore.

ALSO READ:

Make your SME work smarter and more efficiently: add a Mac to the team

SPONSORED | Here's how the new range of Apple MacBooks can add value to enterprises of all sizes
Business Times
5 months ago

Make the move: Eight reasons why Mac is a brilliant choice for SMEs

SPONSORED |  iStore Business makes the case for bringing your business up to speed with Mac — and offers easy and affordable tailored solutions for ...
Business Times
5 months ago

Why every business needs a Mac

SPONSORED | The MacBook range, with supercharged chips, takes computing to the next level
News
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. WATCH | 'They offered me money to take down the video': Woman on 'exploitive' ... South Africa
  2. 'Economic sabotage': unit recovers 54km of stolen cables in Cape Town South Africa
  3. FBI investigating another attempted assassination of Trump World
  4. 'No documents submitted': Parents frustrated with GDE online system South Africa
  5. Checkers recalls fresh Deli hummus from its shelves South Africa

Latest Videos

Auditor General briefs SCOPA on the Financial performance of PRASA and SAA
Homes set ablaze as wildfires rage out of control in Portugal | REUTERS