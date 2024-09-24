Sci-Tech

Russia produced most AI content to sway presidential vote, US intelligence official says

24 September 2024 - 11:20 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chairperson Mark Warner questions Google parent Alphabet's global affairs president Kent Walker, Meta's global affairs president Nick Clegg and Microsoft President Brad Smith on the day they testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on election threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, on September 18 2024.
Chairperson Mark Warner questions Google parent Alphabet's global affairs president Kent Walker, Meta's global affairs president Nick Clegg and Microsoft President Brad Smith on the day they testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on election threats, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, on September 18 2024.
Image: REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden

Russia has generated more AI content to influence the US presidential election than any other foreign power as part of its broader effort to boost Republican candidate Donald Trump over Democrat Kamala Harris, a US intelligence official said on Monday.

The official from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), speaking on condition of anonymity, made the comment in a briefing to reporters on the alleged use of AI by Russia and other countries to influence the November 5 vote.

AI content produced by Moscow is "consistent with Russia's broader efforts to boost the former president's (Trump) candidacy and denigrate the vice-president (Harris) and the Democratic Party, including through conspiratorial narratives," he said.

The Russian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Russia previously has denied interfering in the US election.

Like other forms of artificial intelligence, generative AI learns from past data how to take actions. Using that training, it creates new content like text, pictures and videos that appears to have been produced by humans.

The ODNI official said Russia is generating more AI content to influence the November election than any other country, but did not provide a volume of that AI content.

Meta's AI chatbot to start speaking in the voices of Judi Dench, John Cena, others, source says

Facebook owner Meta Platforms is planning to announce this week that it has secured deals with actors including Judi Dench, Kristen Bell and John ...
News
5 hours ago

He said Russia was a much more sophisticated actor and had a better understanding of how US elections work and appropriate targets.

Asked how Russia was disseminating AI content, the official pointed to a July 9 Justice Department announcement of the disruption of an alleged Moscow-backed operation that used AI-enhanced social media accounts to spread pro-Kremlin messages in the US and elsewhere.

The official said "Russian influence actors" staged a widely reported video in which a woman claimed she was a victim of a hit-and-run car accident by Harris. The video, however, was staged rather than produced through AI, he said.

Microsoft said last week its research showed that video was the work of a covert Russian disinformation operation.

China has been using AI content in an attempt to influence how it is perceived worldwide, but not to sway the outcome of the US election, the official said.

"China is using AI in broader influence operations seeking to shape global views of China and amplify divisive US political issues," the official said. "We are not yet seeing China use AI for any specific operations targeting US election outcomes."

Iranian influence actors have used AI to help generate posts for social media and "write inauthentic news articles for websites that claim to be real news sites," the official said.

The content created by the Iranian actors is in English and Spanish. It has targeted American voters "across the political spectrum on polarizing issues" such as Israel and the conflict in Gaza, and on the presidential candidates, the official said.

The Iranian mission to the UN did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Iran has previously denied interfering in the US vote.

READ MORE:

Zelensky wants Democrats to win US election, says Trump

Donald Trump said on Monday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants the Democrats to win the 2024 US election, in which the former ...
News
5 hours ago

Biden designates UAE as a second major defence partner after India

US President Joe Biden recognised the United Arab Emirates as a major defence partner of the US on Monday after talks with its president on topics ...
News
6 hours ago

Biden to address UN General Assembly for the last time as president

US President Joe Biden will look to burnish his foreign policy legacy in a UN speech on Tuesday, still facing the challenges posed by Ukraine's ...
News
6 hours ago

Iran's Guards 'ban communications devices' after strike on Hezbollah

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps has ordered all members to stop using any type of communication devices, two senior Iranian security ...
News
1 day ago

Russia's Putin seeks greater role for Brics in global energy dialogue

President Vladimir Putin called on Monday for a bigger role for the Brics bloc on world's energy markets as Russia seeks ways to counter Western ...
News
1 day ago

Trump says he will not run again if he loses in November, 'that will be it'

Republican Donald Trump said that he will not make a fourth consecutive run for the US presidency if he loses the November 5 election, saying "that ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Families called to identify missing loved ones as 3,000 bodies lie unclaimed in ... South Africa
  2. Female patient found dead in Gauteng hospital bathroom South Africa
  3. POLL | How are you celebrating Heritage Day? South Africa
  4. ‘We are devastated’: Body of missing US student found on Devil’s Peak South Africa
  5. Shamila Batohi has never sought extension of her term of office: NPA South Africa

Latest Videos

Roads jammed as people flee Israeli bombardment in Lebanon | REUTERS
National Heritage Day Celebration