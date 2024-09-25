Sci-Tech

Nasa pushes back Crew-9 mission launch to Saturday

25 September 2024 - 10:08 By Reuters
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Dragon capsule launches on the Crew 5 mission from Nasa's Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida, US on October 5 2022. File photo.
Image: STEVE NESIUS/Reuters

Nasa said on Tuesday the launch of its Crew-9 mission with SpaceX has been pushed back to September 28 due to Tropical Storm Helene.

SpaceX's upcoming Crew Dragon mission, a routine flight called Crew-9, is expected to send three Nasa astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut to the International Space Station (ISS).

Although Helene is moving through the Gulf of Mexico and expected to impact the northwest of region of Florida, it is large enough that high winds and heavy rain are expected in the Cape Canaveral region, from where the mission is set to be launched.

The Crew-9 mission was originally stated to be launched no earlier than August 18, but was pushed back a month to spend more time analysing issues with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, which remains docked at the station.

Nasa astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are to launch aboard the Dragon spacecraft to the ISS, on what will be the ninth crew rotation mission with SpaceX under the space agency's Commercial Crew Program.

