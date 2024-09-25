Spotify is expanding its tool that helps create playlists using generative artificial intelligence for premium users to four new markets, including the US and Canada, the Swedish streaming giant said on Tuesday.
AI Playlist, which is currently offered in beta, helps subscribers personalise their selection of songs that can be refined via additional text prompts.
Spotify is expanding AI Playlist to fresh markets, including Ireland and New Zealand, in a bid to attract new subscribers by sprucing up its app with AI amid growing competition from rival services by Apple and Amazon.com.
Spotify said the feature, which was launched in the UK and Australia in April, will not produce results for non-music-related prompts such as current events or specific brands, as it is still in beta.
The company also offers tools such as "daylist", a personalised playlist that updates daily with new music recommendations, and "AI DJ", which creates music recommendations based on users' listening habits.
The company's paying subscribers rose about 12% from a year earlier to 246-million during the second quarter.
Spotify expands AI Playlist feature to new markets including US, Canada
