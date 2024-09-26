Sci-Tech

Vietnam says Musk's SpaceX plans $1.5bn Starlink investment

Starlink looks to assist education, disaster prevention efforts

26 September 2024 - 09:54 By Reuters
Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to invest $1.5bn (R25.74bn) in Vietnam in the near future, the Southeast Asian nation's government said on Thursday, File image.
Image: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to invest $1.5bn (R25.74bn) in Vietnam in the near future, the government of the Communist-run nation said on Thursday, which could help resolve a stalemate over the launch of its Starlink satellite services there.

Months of talks on the offer of Starlink's satellite internet connection and other communications services were put on hold at the end of 2023, sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters earlier this year, although they resumed later.

"The Vietnamese government is considering the [investment] proposal of SpaceX," a report on the government portal on Thursday quoted President To Lam as saying, asking the company to work closely on completing preparations for the investment.

The remark followed the leader's meeting in New York with SpaceX government affairs official Tim Hughes, who said the company planned to invest $15bn (R257.35bn )in Vietnam, a promising market for its satellite internet service, the report added.

The government did not clarify where SpaceX's investment would be made, nor when details could be agreed.

US-based SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Vietnam's foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

With 100-million people, Vietnam is a large user base for US internet companies such as Meta's Facebook and Alphabet, but its ageing equipment can disrupt operations of key optic fibre undersea cables.

Large mountainous swathes also make internet services less reliable in Vietnam, which could also use satellite internet for tasks such as tighter patrolling in the disputed South China Sea where it is often at odds with China.

Such a step may not go down well with Beijing, however.

Investing where?

Thursday's news follows a report this month on the government portal that cited Hughes as saying SpaceX aimed to provide Starlink services to the Southeast Asian nation, after the two sides had resumed talks.

At the time, Hughes, the company's senior vice-president for global business and government affairs, said SpaceX's deployment of internet services in Vietnam aimed mainly to benefit education and disaster prevention efforts, state media reported.

Last year's talks were stymied by questions about ownership of the company SpaceX would have to set up in Vietnam, which limits foreigners' holdings in such firms to half, while SpaceX wanted at least a controlling stake, sources had told Reuters.

It is unclear whether this issue is still a hurdle.

Vietnam also requires data to be stored domestically, with strict controls on what is visible online.

Industry sources told Reuters SpaceX has suppliers in Vietnam, a major industrial hub home to large manufacturing operations of US firms and their contractors.

Apple, with dozens of suppliers in the country, said in April it wanted to invest more by increasing spending on them.

