iStore’s free iCarePlus for iPhones now includes guaranteed buyback benefit

Taking care of your brand-new iPhone is a form of self-care. You safeguard your precious investment with a good case and screen protector, and go out of your way to ensure it stays in tip-top condition.

Then, out of the blue, comes that terrible moment when you lose your grip and ... well, it's easy to picture the gravity of the situation. But here's the good news: with iCarePlus from iStore, you're covered.

With every new iPhone purchased from the iStore, you'll get a free iCare Plus package. Valued at R1,999, this package includes:

An extended one-year Apple warranty, giving you a two-year warranty in total;

Free accidental damage cover;

Free technical support and assistance from iStore's team of experts; and

A free Apple-certified screen repair. (Since iStore only uses original Apple parts, this means your warranty won't be voided if your screen replacement is authorised.)

As an added benefit for customers upgrading to a new iPhone, the iCare Plus package now also includes a guaranteed buyback after 24 months. This means when its time to explore the next generation of devices, iStore will buyback your iPhone for 55% of its original value, allowing you to offset a portion of the cost of a new device, making getting an upgrade more affordable.

To verify your free iCarePlus package, you'll need to register within 14 days of your purchase. You'll receive an email with your warranty confirmation details. Keep this information on file in case you need to make a claim.

That's as easy as booking an appointment at your nearest iStore or online, using your iCarePlus number as a reference and bringing your iPhone in for an assessment.

Visit the iStore website for more information about iCarePlus.

This article was sponsored by iStore.