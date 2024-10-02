Sci-Tech

Dozens of Starlink systems deployed for Hurricane Helene by Biden administration

02 October 2024 - 10:55 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A SpaceX rocket carrying 49 Starlink satellites launches from the Kennedy Space Centre at Cape Canaveral last month.
A SpaceX rocket carrying 49 Starlink satellites launches from the Kennedy Space Centre at Cape Canaveral last month.
Image: Bloomberg

The White House said on Monday dozens of Starlink satellite systems that provide high-speed internet access were in use in North Carolina, with over 100 more in transit to areas devastated by Hurricane Helene.

The announcement came as former president Donald Trump said earlier on Monday he spoke to billionaire Elon Musk about setting up the internet access, falsely claiming that the systems had yet to be deployed.

"I just spoke to Elon," Trump said in his remarks. "We want to get Starlink hooked up because they have no communication whatsoever and Elon will always come through.

"We are going to try and get the Starlink in there as soon as possible."

Those arrangements had already been made before Trump's comments, President Joe Biden's administration pointed out afterward.

"This is already happening," a White House spokesperson said on social media, linking to a press statement dated Monday from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The FEMA statement said that in North Carolina, 40 Starlink satellite systems are available to help with responder communications and an additional 140 are being shipped to assist with communications infrastructure restoration.

Hurricane Helene has torn through the US Southeast, killing more than 100 people across six states and cutting off some areas of western North Carolina entirely from communication and road access.

Musk has endorsed Trump in the November 5 elections, in which Trump faces Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris.

Starlink, Musk's satellite broadband company, is a unit of SpaceX. Starlink controls nearly two thirds of the world's active satellites and is the only high-bandwidth internet system covering the entire planet.

Trump traveled to Valdosta, Georgia, to visit a furniture store that was damaged in the storm. Helene slammed into Florida's Gulf Coast on Thursday night. Storm damage estimates ranged from $15bn (R260.61bn) to over $100bn (R1.74-trillion), insurers and forecasters said over the weekend.

READ MORE:

ANELE MTWESI | Elon and Ramaphosa: navigating the promise and perils of satellite internet

The allure of cutting-edge technology like Starlink is undeniable, however, South Africa must navigate this opportunity with both optimism and caution
Opinion & Analysis
14 hours ago

More than 1.6-million US customers still without power from Hurricane Helene

Those outages were down from around 2.1-million earlier in the day as utilities continue to restore power. In total, the storm knocked out service to ...
News
1 day ago

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket grounded after second-stage malfunction

The US Federal Aviation Administration on Monday said SpaceX must investigate why the second stage of its workhorse Falcon 9 rocket malfunctioned ...
News
1 day ago

Hurricane Helene kills at least 90 in US; homes and memories washed away

The Southeastern US began a huge cleanup and recovery effort on Sunday and the death toll climbed towards 100 after Hurricane Helene knocked out ...
News
2 days ago

US southeast faces daunting cleanup from Helene as death toll rises

Damage is estimated between $95bn and $110b and at least 3-million people are without power
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. More than 20 traffic lights out of service at busiest Joburg intersections South Africa
  2. Officials who delayed reporting Thabo Bester’s escape given written warning South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Weapons of war being seized from criminals: Mchunu South Africa
  4. Man kidnapped in Centurion rescued by alert cops in West Rand South Africa
  5. Pension fund payment default: Samwu in Free State tells municipalities to act South Africa

Latest Videos

Archaic Customer Insights Step Aside: Meet Sens
Surviving Helene: Homeless after the storm, a family takes stock | REUTERS