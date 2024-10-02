Sci-Tech

Microsoft revamps AI Copilot with new voice, reasoning capabilities

02 October 2024 - 11:02 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Long identified with business software, Microsoft is hoping to make a splash with Copilot, which launched last year in a crowded field of AI chatbots.
Long identified with business software, Microsoft is hoping to make a splash with Copilot, which launched last year in a crowded field of AI chatbots.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Microsoft has given its consumer Copilot, an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant, a more amiable voice in its latest update, with the chatbot also capable of analysing web pages for interested users as they browse.

The US software maker now has "an entire army" of creative directors — among them psychologists, novelists and comedians — finessing the tone and style of Copilot to distinguish it, Mustafa Suleyman, chief executive of Microsoft AI, told Reuters in an interview.

In one demonstration of the updated Copilot, a consumer asked what housewarming gift to buy at a grocery store for a friend who did not drink wine. After some back-and-forth, Copilot said aloud: "Italian [olive] oils are the hot stuff right now. Tuscan's my go-to. Super peppery."

The feature rollout, starting Tuesday, is one of the first that Suleyman has overseen since Microsoft created his division in March to focus on consumer products and technology research.

Long identified with business software, Microsoft has had a much harder road in the consumer realm. Its Bing search engine, for instance, is still dwarfed by Google.

Suleyman is hoping for a bigger splash with Copilot, which launched last year in a crowded field of AI chatbots, including OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.

ByteDance plans new AI model trained with Huawei chips, sources say

TikTok's Chinese parent ByteDance plans to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) model trained primarily with chips from compatriot Huawei ...
News
2 days ago

Copilot's newly fashioned voice capabilities make it seem much more of an active listener, giving verbal cues like "cool" and "huh", Suleyman said.

Underlying the product are Microsoft AI, or "MAI", models, plus a technology suite from partner OpenAI, Suleyman said.

Suleyman added that consumers who spend $20 (R347) monthly for Copilot Pro can start testing a "Think Deeper" feature that reasons through choices, like whether to move to one city or another.

He said an additional test feature for paying subscribers, Copilot Vision, amounts to "digital pointing" — the ability for users to talk to AI about what they see in a Microsoft Edge browser. Consumers have to opt in, and the content they view will not be saved or used to train AI, Microsoft said.

These updates represent "glimmers" of AI that can be an "ever-present confidant, in your corner", Suleyman said. It's a vision he articulated as CEO of Inflection AI, whose top talent Microsoft poached in a closely watched deal this year.

Suleyman said that eventually, Copilot will learn context from consumers' Word documents, Windows desktops, even their gaming consoles if they grant permission.

Asked what Bill Gates, Microsoft's co-founder, thinks of the company's AI efforts, Suleyman said Gates was excited.

"He's always asking me about when Copilot can read and parse his e-mails. It's one of his favourite ones," Suleyman said. "We're on the case."

READ MORE:

OpenAI introduces new tools to fast-track building of AI voice assistants

OpenAI unveiled a host of new tools on Tuesday that would make it easier for developers to build applications based on its artificial intelligence ...
News
41 minutes ago

Oracle to invest $6.5bn to set up cloud facilities in Malaysia

Oracle plans to invest more than $6.5bn (R112.93bn) to set up its first public cloud region in Malaysia, the company said on Wednesday, the latest ...
News
46 minutes ago

Apple readies iPhone SE, iPad Air upgrades for early next year: report

Apple is close to starting production of an updated iPhone SE that will serve as a new low-end model and is also aiming to manufacture new iPad Air ...
News
35 minutes ago

Google says Malaysia investments to create 26,500 jobs, add $3bn to GDP

Malaysia plans to create a national cloud policy and introduce regulations to encourage the ethical use of artificial intelligence, Prime Minister ...
News
1 day ago

Meta says it will expand production of mixed-reality headsets in Vietnam

Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it will expand investment in artificial intelligence innovation in Vietnam, including production of its latest mixed ...
News
1 day ago

California governor Newsom vetoes contentious AI safety bill

California governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday vetoed a hotly contested artificial intelligence safety bill after the tech industry raised objections, ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. More than 20 traffic lights out of service at busiest Joburg intersections South Africa
  2. Officials who delayed reporting Thabo Bester’s escape given written warning South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Weapons of war being seized from criminals: Mchunu South Africa
  4. Man kidnapped in Centurion rescued by alert cops in West Rand South Africa
  5. Pension fund payment default: Samwu in Free State tells municipalities to act South Africa

Latest Videos

Archaic Customer Insights Step Aside: Meet Sens
Surviving Helene: Homeless after the storm, a family takes stock | REUTERS