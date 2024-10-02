Sci-Tech

OpenAI introduces new tools to fast-track building of AI voice assistants

02 October 2024 - 11:14 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
ChatGPT maker OpenAI unveiled a host of new tools on Tuesday that would make it easier for developers to build applications based on its AI technology. File photo.
ChatGPT maker OpenAI unveiled a host of new tools on Tuesday that would make it easier for developers to build applications based on its AI technology. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

OpenAI unveiled a host of new tools on Tuesday that would make it easier for developers to build applications based on its artificial intelligence technology, as the ChatGPT maker wrestles with tech giants to keep up in the generative AI race.

The Microsoft-backed startup said a new real-time tool, rolling out immediately for testing, would allow developers to create AI voice applications using a single set of instructions.

The process earlier required developers to go through at least three steps: first transcribing audio, then running the generated-text model to come up with an answer to the query and finally using a separate text-to-speech model.

A large chunk of OpenAI's revenue comes from businesses that use its services to build their own AI applications, making the rollout of advanced capabilities a key selling point.

Competition has also been heating up as technology giants, including Google-parent Alphabet, integrate AI models capable of crunching different forms of information such as video, audio and text across their businesses.

Microsoft revamps AI Copilot with new voice, reasoning capabilities

Microsoft has given its consumer Copilot, an artificial intelligence assistant, a more amiable voice in its latest update, with the chatbot also ...
News
53 minutes ago

OpenAI expects its revenue to jump to $11.6bn (R201.54bn) next year from an estimated $3.7bn (R64.28bn) in 2024, Reuters reported last month.

The company is also in the middle of a $6.5bn (R112.93bn) fundraise that could value it at $150bn (R2.61-trillion).

As part of Tuesday's rollout, OpenAI introduced a fine-tuning tool for models after training that would allow developers to improve the responses generated by models using images and text. This fine-tuning process can include feedback from humans who feed the model examples of good and bad answers based on its responses.

Using images to fine-tune models would give them stronger image understanding capabilities, enabling applications such as enhanced visual search and improved object detection for autonomous vehicles, OpenAI said.

The startup also unveiled a tool that would allow smaller models to learn from larger ones, along with "Prompt Caching" that cuts some development costs by half by reusing pieces of the text AI has previously processed.

READ MORE:

Apple readies iPhone SE, iPad Air upgrades for early next year: report

Apple is close to starting production of an updated iPhone SE that will serve as a new low-end model and is also aiming to manufacture new iPad Air ...
News
35 minutes ago

Oracle to invest $6.5bn to set up cloud facilities in Malaysia

Oracle plans to invest more than $6.5bn (R112.93bn) to set up its first public cloud region in Malaysia, the company said on Wednesday, the latest ...
News
46 minutes ago

Google says Malaysia investments to create 26,500 jobs, add $3bn to GDP

Malaysia plans to create a national cloud policy and introduce regulations to encourage the ethical use of artificial intelligence, Prime Minister ...
News
1 day ago

Meta says it will expand production of mixed-reality headsets in Vietnam

Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it will expand investment in artificial intelligence innovation in Vietnam, including production of its latest mixed ...
News
1 day ago

California governor Newsom vetoes contentious AI safety bill

California governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday vetoed a hotly contested artificial intelligence safety bill after the tech industry raised objections, ...
News
2 days ago

ByteDance plans new AI model trained with Huawei chips, sources say

TikTok's Chinese parent ByteDance plans to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) model trained primarily with chips from compatriot Huawei ...
News
2 days ago

Spotify expands AI Playlist feature to new markets including US, Canada

Spotify is expanding its tool that helps create playlists using generative artificial intelligence for premium users to four new markets, including ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. More than 20 traffic lights out of service at busiest Joburg intersections South Africa
  2. Officials who delayed reporting Thabo Bester’s escape given written warning South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Weapons of war being seized from criminals: Mchunu South Africa
  4. Man kidnapped in Centurion rescued by alert cops in West Rand South Africa
  5. Pension fund payment default: Samwu in Free State tells municipalities to act South Africa

Latest Videos

Archaic Customer Insights Step Aside: Meet Sens
Surviving Helene: Homeless after the storm, a family takes stock | REUTERS