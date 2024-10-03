As global investors such as Thrive Capital and Tiger Global invest $6.6bn in OpenAI, the ChatGPT maker sought a commitment beyond just capital: they also wanted investors to refrain from funding five companies they perceive as close competitors, sources told Reuters.
The list of companies includes rivals developing large language models such as Anthropic and Elon Musk's xAI. OpenAI's co-founder Ilya Sutskever's new company, Safe Superintelligence (SSI), is also on the list. These companies are racing against OpenAI to build large language models, commanding billions in funding.
Two AI applications firms, including AI search startup Perplexity and enterprise search firm Glean, were also named in OpenAI's conversation with investors, suggesting OpenAI plans to sell more of its tools to enterprises and end users to grow revenue streams. OpenAI, Perplexity and SSI declined to comment.
Anthropic and Glean did not immediately respond. XAI could not be reached for a comment.
The Financial Times and Wall Street Journal first reported some of the companies on the list.
OpenAI tells investors to not invest in five AI startups
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
As global investors such as Thrive Capital and Tiger Global invest $6.6bn in OpenAI, the ChatGPT maker sought a commitment beyond just capital: they also wanted investors to refrain from funding five companies they perceive as close competitors, sources told Reuters.
The list of companies includes rivals developing large language models such as Anthropic and Elon Musk's xAI. OpenAI's co-founder Ilya Sutskever's new company, Safe Superintelligence (SSI), is also on the list. These companies are racing against OpenAI to build large language models, commanding billions in funding.
Two AI applications firms, including AI search startup Perplexity and enterprise search firm Glean, were also named in OpenAI's conversation with investors, suggesting OpenAI plans to sell more of its tools to enterprises and end users to grow revenue streams. OpenAI, Perplexity and SSI declined to comment.
Anthropic and Glean did not immediately respond. XAI could not be reached for a comment.
The Financial Times and Wall Street Journal first reported some of the companies on the list.
READ MORE:
OpenAI introduces new tools to fast-track building of AI voice assistants
Microsoft revamps AI Copilot with new voice, reasoning capabilities
Oracle to invest $6.5bn to set up cloud facilities in Malaysia
Aiming for a ‘single source of truth’
Big tech shift begins in Berlin
AI start-up will help give Africa a digital identity and voice
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos