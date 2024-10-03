Sci-Tech

Russia, Iran, China expected to use AI to try to influence US election: report

03 October 2024 - 11:24 By Reuters
Russia, Iran and China are threatening to influence the November 5 US elections, including by using AI to disseminate fake or divisive information, according to a threat assessment. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

The US sees a growing threat of Russia, Iran and China attempting to influence the November 5 elections, including by using artificial intelligence to disseminate fake or divisive information, according to an annual US threat assessment released on Wednesday.

Russian "influence actors" have amplified stories about migrants entering the US in an attempt to stoke discord, according to the department of homeland security report, and have used generative AI to create fake websites that appeared to be authentic US-based media outlets.

Iran has become "increasingly aggressive in its foreign influence efforts", the report said. In one example, Iranian actors posed as activists online to encourage protests over the conflict in Gaza, the department said.

The US is gearing up for a close presidential election between Vice-President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, and Republican former president Donald Trump that could further inflame partisan tensions and offer opportunities for foreign adversaries to try to disrupt the democratic process.

The assessment anticipates Russia, Iran and China "will use a blend of subversive, undeclared, criminal, and coercive tactics to seek new opportunities to undermine confidence in US democratic institutions and domestic social cohesion".

Domestic violent extremists pose another serious threat, according to the report. Trump already has been the target of two alleged assassination attempts.

The report said it expects domestic extremists to attempt violent actions "with the intent of instilling fear among voters, candidates, and election workers, as well as disrupting election processes".

Among those actors, lone offenders or small cells motivated by grievances related to race, religion, gender or anti-government views pose the biggest threat, the report said.

READ MORE:

