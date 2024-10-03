Uber Technologies said on Thursday it was partnering with autonomous technology startup Avride for food deliveries and robotaxi services, as the ride-hail major rapidly extends its network of self-driving technology partners.
In recent weeks, Uber has expanded its tie-up with Waymo, Alphabet's robotaxi unit, and formed new alliances with General Motors' Cruise and Chinese firm WeRide.
Uber Eats will also begin using sidewalk robots from Avride for deliveries in Austin in the coming weeks, expanding to Dallas and Jersey City, New Jersey, later this year. The food delivery unit also has a similar partnership with Serve Robotics in Los Angeles.
Avride and Uber are looking to launch robotaxi rides in Dallas next year.
When requesting a service through Uber Eats or the ride-hailing app, customers may be presented with the choice to have their order fulfilled by an Avride delivery robot or an autonomous vehicle.
Austin, Texas-based Avride, which has already made 200,000 deliveries across five countries, was founded in 2017. It was formerly the self-driving group of Yandex and separated from the Russian firm earlier this year after corporate restructuring.
"We plan to expand the total fleet of Avride robots operating within Uber Eats to hundreds in 2025, followed by the launch of our robotaxi service," said Dmitry Polishchuk, CEO of Avride.
Uber ties up with Avride for food deliveries, robotaxi rides
Image: digidreamgrafix/123rf
Uber Technologies said on Thursday it was partnering with autonomous technology startup Avride for food deliveries and robotaxi services, as the ride-hail major rapidly extends its network of self-driving technology partners.
In recent weeks, Uber has expanded its tie-up with Waymo, Alphabet's robotaxi unit, and formed new alliances with General Motors' Cruise and Chinese firm WeRide.
Uber Eats will also begin using sidewalk robots from Avride for deliveries in Austin in the coming weeks, expanding to Dallas and Jersey City, New Jersey, later this year. The food delivery unit also has a similar partnership with Serve Robotics in Los Angeles.
Avride and Uber are looking to launch robotaxi rides in Dallas next year.
When requesting a service through Uber Eats or the ride-hailing app, customers may be presented with the choice to have their order fulfilled by an Avride delivery robot or an autonomous vehicle.
Austin, Texas-based Avride, which has already made 200,000 deliveries across five countries, was founded in 2017. It was formerly the self-driving group of Yandex and separated from the Russian firm earlier this year after corporate restructuring.
"We plan to expand the total fleet of Avride robots operating within Uber Eats to hundreds in 2025, followed by the launch of our robotaxi service," said Dmitry Polishchuk, CEO of Avride.
READ MORE:
Uber and WeRide partner to launch robotaxis in UAE
Why Biden's car-tech ban is a powerful new weapon against Chinese EVs
Waymo in talks with Hyundai to produce self-driving taxis: report
GM’s Cruise to offer robotaxis on Uber’s platform in the US
WATCH | China's drivers worry as robotaxis pick up pace — and passengers
Tesla delays Robotaxi launch to October: Bloomberg News
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos