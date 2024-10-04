Sci-Tech

Australian court upholds order for X to pay fine over child abuse probe

04 October 2024 - 12:00 By Reuters
Social media platform X, owned by SA-born billionaire Elon Musk, has been order by an Australian court to pay a fine of A$610,500 (R7.3m) for failing to cooperate with a regulator's request for information about anti-child-abuse practices. File photo.
Image: Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters

An Australian court upheld an order on Friday for Elon Musk's X to pay a fine of A$610,500 (R7.3m) for failing to cooperate with a regulator's request for information about anti-child-abuse practices.

X had challenged the fine but the federal court of Australia ruled it was obliged to respond to a notice from the eSafety Commissioner, an internet safety regulator, seeking information about steps to address child sexual exploitation material on the platform.

South African-born Musk took X, then called Twitter, private in 2022. But the company had argued it was not bound to respond to the notice in early 2023 because it was folded into a new Musk-controlled corporate entity, removing liability.

"Had X Corp's argument been accepted by the court, it could have set the concerning precedent that a foreign company's merger with another foreign company might enable it to avoid regulatory obligations in Australia," eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant said in a statement following the verdict.

eSafety has also started civil proceedings against X because of its noncompliance.

