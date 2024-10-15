Nasa is set to launch a spacecraft to Jupiter's moon Europa, considered one of the most promising spots to search for life beyond Earth, to learn whether its vast underground ocean is habitable.
WATCH | Nasa mission to probe if Jupiter's icy moon could harbor life
