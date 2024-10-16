In Cape Town’s poorest neighbourhoods, Vincent Mosebe, without any electrical training, set out to provide power to those who needed it most. Driven by sheer tenacity, he aimed to offer the dignity electricity brings.
Kieno Kammies of Innovate Africa sits down with Mosebe to explore how Mosebe Enterprises became an award-winning beacon of hope, proving that determination can light up Africa.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Innovate Africa: tenacity can light up the continent
TimesLIVE
