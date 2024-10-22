South Korean researchers have developed a transport drone flying on multiple flexible rotors that self-correct to stay level in flight and can be used as a “flying shopping cart” to carry goods over uneven terrain such as stairs.
WATCH | This flying cart could elevate your shopping experience
