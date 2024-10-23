Sci-Tech

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Adbot’s AI-powered AdTech success

23 October 2024 - 13:03 By Kieno Kammies
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

South Africa’s Adbot is making headlines, securing a top-seven spot in the Irish South African Tech Challenge in Dublin. Their AI-driven platform transforms digital marketing, allowing entrepreneurs to focus on business growth while optimising ad spend.

Innovate Africa’s Kieno Kammies speaks to CEO Michelle Geere about the company’s vision and its potential to drive job creation across Africa.

TimesLIVE

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Innovate Africa: tenacity can light up the continent

In Cape Town’s poorest neighbourhoods, Vincent Mosebe, without any electrical training, set out to provide power to those who needed it most.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Step aside venture capital lawyers, meet Clara

Kieno Kammies speaks with Clara’s CEO and co-founder Patrick Rogers about how their platform is democratising access to venture capital law and ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Archaic customer insights step aside, meet Sens

Per Lagerstrom and Mike Abel, two South African entrepreneurs, are pioneering a new era in customer analytics with their company Sens.
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: 'The future of work is global and SA is ready to take its place on that stage'

Determined to reshape South Africa’s economic landscape, Funti3r founder Wisani Hlangwane is connecting the country’s in-demand skilled professionals ...
News
3 weeks ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: JobJack is one of the spearheads that helps us fight youth unemployment

Kieno Kammies unpacks an amazing journey.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Steps home affairs must take before deporting illegal foreigners South Africa
  2. Alleged diamond ponzi mastermind Louis Liebenberg arrested South Africa
  3. BREAKING | Woman gets 25 years in prison for the murder of her family South Africa
  4. Numsa should not have brought application against BMW: labour court South Africa
  5. Sars shuts down two depots suspected of diesel paraffin dilution news

Latest Videos

2024 Hyundai Exter 1.2 Executive
Footage of Clearwater Mall jewellery alleged robbers dancing