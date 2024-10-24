WATCH | AI robot painting to make history with Sotheby's auction

Ai-Da, a humanoid robot artist, will make history this month when Sotheby’s auctions one of its paintings, the first time a major auction house sells a robot's artwork. The event aims to spark dialogue about AI and tech.
