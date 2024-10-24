Sci-Tech

WATCH | AI robot painting to make history with Sotheby's auction

24 October 2024 - 08:30 By Reuters
Ai-Da, a humanoid robot artist, will make history this month when Sotheby’s auctions one of its paintings, the first time a major auction house sells a robot's artwork. The event aims to spark dialogue about AI and tech.

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Adbot’s AI-powered AdTech success

Innovate Africa’s Kieno Kammies speaks to CEO Michelle Geere about the company’s vision and its potential to drive job creation across Africa.
21 hours ago

Meet Generation Alpha: the future disrupters shaking up the world

How the under-14s are already going about setting the agenda, making big money and changing the future
13 hours ago

Tech leaders team up to harness AI

Tech leaders line up to harness AI
4 days ago

Giving automakers the AI advantage

The way cars are built, sold and used is undergoing a transformation every bit as dramatic as the move from internal combustion to electric engines.
4 days ago

Tesla gambles on ‘black box’ AI tech for robotaxis

Tesla aims to stun investors on Thursday night with its long-awaited “robotaxi unveil," a potential milestone after a decade of Elon Musk’s ...
1 week ago
