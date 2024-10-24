Sci-Tech

William Blake's teenage copper plate doodles discovered

24 October 2024 - 10:00 By Sachin Ravikumar and Marissa Davison
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A view shows an engraving discovered on the reverse of copper plates that has been attributed to the poet and artist William Blake using the Bodleian Libraries' high-resolution scanning technology ARCHiOx, in Oxford, Britain in this undated handout photo.
A view shows an engraving discovered on the reverse of copper plates that has been attributed to the poet and artist William Blake using the Bodleian Libraries' high-resolution scanning technology ARCHiOx, in Oxford, Britain in this undated handout photo.
Image: Bodleian Libraries/Handout via REUTERS

A series of boyhood doodles engraved on copper plates by English poet and painter William Blake about 250 years ago have been discovered by researchers using new technology capable of picking up the almost invisible etchings.

Blake, who became one of the greatest poets in the English language, had worked as an apprentice to engraver James Basire, who made pictorial prints, one of the main ways to print illustrated books at the time.

Blake's poem “And did those feet in ancient time”, better known as “Jerusalem”, is often considered England's unofficial national anthem, while “The Tyger” is a staple of English textbooks.

One of the previously unknown doodles depicts an arrow, a frequent motif across Blake's works, while another depicts a miniature face.

“When I first saw the face, it was a staggering moment. I almost fell off my chair,” said Blake expert Mark Crosby who found the engravings. “I was looking back at something that had been made 250-odd years ago that hadn't been seen before.”

Many of the engravings are invisible to the naked eye and were found using new, high-resolution scanning technology at the Bodleian Libraries at Oxford, to which the copper plates had been bequeathed in 1809.

The drawings appear on the reverse of Basire's copper plates, a space an apprentice might have used for practice.

A view shows an engraving discovered on the reverse of copper plates that has been attributed to the poet and artist William Blake using the Bodleian Libraries' high-resolution scanning technology ARCHiOx, in Oxford, Britain in this undated handout photo.
A view shows an engraving discovered on the reverse of copper plates that has been attributed to the poet and artist William Blake using the Bodleian Libraries' high-resolution scanning technology ARCHiOx, in Oxford, Britain in this undated handout photo.
Image: Bodleian Libraries/Handout via REUTERS

That, along with the motifs represented in the drawings, points to Blake as their artist even though the plates do not carry his signature, Crosby, associate professor of literature at Kansas State University, said.

Crosby, whose research will appear in two peer-reviewed journals, said the discovery also provided other insights about Blake when he practised at Basire's studio.

“I think he's like any teenager, who possibly gets somewhat bored easily with doing this sort of very repetitious work, so he's doodling away.”

Reuters

MORE

WATCH | This flying cart could elevate your shopping experience

South Korean researchers have developed a transport drone flying on multiple flexible rotors that self-correct to stay level in flight and can be ...
News
1 day ago

Ancient meteorite was ‘giant fertiliser bomb’ for life on Earth

Researchers assessed the effects of the meteorite impact using evidence from ancient rocks in the Barberton Greenstone Belt.
News
2 days ago

Three decades later, first brown dwarf found offers a surprise

In 1995, astronomers confirmed the discovery for the first time of a brown dwarf, a body too small to be a star and too big to be a planet, sort of a ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Steps home affairs must take before deporting illegal foreigners South Africa
  2. Home Affairs asked to stop abuser Chris Brown performing in SA South Africa
  3. BREAKING | Woman gets 25 years in prison for the murder of her family South Africa
  4. Sars shuts down two depots suspected of diesel paraffin dilution news
  5. Sandton 'water shedding' overnight South Africa

Latest Videos

Scans reveal previously unknown William Blake doodles | REUTERS
Media Briefing outlining progress made since the deployment at gang affected ...