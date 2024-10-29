Persuading nations to set and implement more ambitious pledges could depend on the success of COP29 climate talks beginning in two weeks in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.
Current climate pledges fall way short on Paris goals, UN body says
National pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions fall far short of what is needed to limit catastrophic global warming, the UN said on Monday as countries prepare for the next round of climate change negotiations in November.
The “nationally determined contributions” (NDCs) submitted by countries to the UN are enough to cut global emissions by 2.6% from 2019 to 2030, up from 2% last year, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) said in its annual assessment.
However, they are far from sufficient to achieve the 43% cut scientists said is required to stay within reach of a Paris Agreement target to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 °C, it warned.
As part of their Paris obligations, nations must deliver new and stronger NDCs before a deadline in February next year, and the report's findings should mark a “turning point”, said Simon Stiell, UNFCCC secretary-general.
“Current national climate plans fall miles short of what's needed to stop global heating from crippling every economy and wrecking billions of lives and livelihoods across every country,” he said.
“The last generation of NDCs set the signal for unstoppable change,” said Stiell.
“New NDCs next year must outline a clear path to make it happen.”
Persuading nations to set and implement more ambitious pledges could depend on the success of COP29 climate talks beginning in two weeks in the Azerbaijani capital Baku.
Nearly 200 countries will thrash out the details of a new global emissions trading system and a $100bn (R1.7-trillion) annual financial package to help developing countries meet their climate goals.
“What we are seeing is that in some cases, (the NDC process) might be used as a negotiating mechanism — more money for more ambition,” said Pablo Vieira, global director of the NDC Partnership, a non-government group helping about 60 countries draw up updated pledges.
“They also want to make sure the new NDCs are investable, and that they have the necessary elements that will attract not only public finance but also private,” he said.
ATMOSPHERIC CO2 AT NEW RECORD
In a separate report, the UN's weather monitoring body said on Monday greenhouse gases have been accumulating in the atmosphere “faster than any time experienced during human existence” over the past two decades.
Carbon dioxide concentrations hit a new high of 420 parts per million (ppm) last year, up 2.3 ppm from a year earlier, and have risen by 11.4% in only 20 years, the World Meteorological Organization said in its annual greenhouse gas bulletin.
There are signs rising temperatures are driving dangerous “feedbacks” that will further increase atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations, the report warned.
Last year's increase in CO2 concentrations, the second largest annual rise of the past decade, could have been driven by a surge in forest fires, with the carbon released from Canada's worst ever wildfire season exceeding the annual emissions of most major countries.
CO2 concentrations are 51% higher than pre-industrial levels, while methane, another potent greenhouse gas, is 165% higher than in 1750, the WMO said.
“This should set alarm bells ringing among decisionmakers,” said WMO secretary general Celeste Saulo.
“These are more than statistics. Every part per million and every fraction of a degree temperature increase has a real impact on our lives and our planet.”
Reuters
