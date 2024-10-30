Sci-Tech

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Vault22 aims to transform financial wellness across Africa

30 October 2024 - 13:04 By Kieno Kammies
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

In a groundbreaking collaboration set to reshape financial wellness across Africa, Old Mutual’s NEXT176 and Standard Chartered’s innovation and fintech investment arm SC Ventures have launched Vault22, an inclusive financial platform.

Led by CEO Benito Mable, Vault22 aims to revolutionise how Africans engage with financial services, bringing unprecedented accessibility and innovation to the continent.

Kieno Kammies of Innovate Africa spoke to Mable to explore how the partnership intends to make financial wellness more attainable than before, signalling a significant shift in the Pan-African financial landscape.

TimesLIVE

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Adbot’s AI-powered AdTech success

Innovate Africa’s Kieno Kammies speaks to CEO Michelle Geere about the company’s vision and its potential to drive job creation across Africa.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: tenacity can light up the continent

In Cape Town’s poorest neighbourhoods, Vincent Mosebe, without any electrical training, set out to provide power to those who needed it most.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Step aside venture capital lawyers, meet Clara

Kieno Kammies speaks with Clara’s CEO and co-founder Patrick Rogers about how their platform is democratising access to venture capital law and ...
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Archaic customer insights step aside, meet Sens

Per Lagerstrom and Mike Abel, two South African entrepreneurs, are pioneering a new era in customer analytics with their company Sens.
News
4 weeks ago

WATCH | Innovate Africa: 'The future of work is global and SA is ready to take its place on that stage'

Determined to reshape South Africa’s economic landscape, Funti3r founder Wisani Hlangwane is connecting the country’s in-demand skilled professionals ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Phone thieves 'cleaned out' my bank accounts, says Shashi Naidoo South Africa
  2. A neuroscientist & activists: Meet the African contestants at the Miss Universe ... News
  3. WATCH | Len Cloete remains wheelchair-bound, struggles with speech three years ... South Africa
  4. Hawks arrest 14 suspects in R157m fraud and money laundering case South Africa
  5. WATCH | ‘Universe, it’s time’: Adetshina jets off to Mexico for Miss Universe ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Vault22 Launches to Transform Financial Wellness Across Africa
WATCH: Increasing SA Inc's investment appeal